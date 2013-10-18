* Teesside power plant to be demolished
* 30 staff offered employment elsewhere within GDF Suez
LONDON Oct 18 GDF Suez said on Friday
it had decided to demolish its 1,875-megawatt power plant at
Teesside in Britain, reflecting trouble for gas-fired power
plants across Europe due to competition from renewables and
cheap coal.
The French utility group has already closed or mothballed 12
gigawatts (GW) of capacity and is reviewing the fate of another
2 GW.
"GDF Suez has taken the difficult decision to decommission
and demolish Teesside Power Station," the company said in a
statement.
"The decision was taken as a result of our view of the UK
electricity market going forward as well as the inability of
Teesside to compete with newer, more efficient technology."
The huge Teesside power plant, which started operating in
1993, had run at a fraction of its capacity since 2009 and GDF
Suez decided to mothball it earlier this year.
With the decision to demolish the station, around 30 workers
will be offered employment elsewhere within the company, GDF
Suez said.
Power industry leaders estimate that around 51 GW of
gas-fired power plants have been mothballed across Europe.
Germany's RWE and E.ON have taken
around 10 GW of capacity out of service and further plants are
under review.
Meanwhile, some opportunistic investors have started to snap
up modern plants at low prices, hoping to steer the stations
through tough times until they are able to return to profit.