(Adds detail on 2015 outlook, Hartmann)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS Jan 6 GDF Suez has named Judith
Hartmann, finance chief at German media company Bertelsmann
, as chief financial officer, filling the senior post
left vacant by last year's promotion of her prececessor to be
chief operating officer.
The move comes as GDF Suez, Europe's biggest utility by
stock market value, grapples with a difficult trading
environment marked by economic weakness in its main markets and
a shift to more environmentally friendly power sources.
The company is also planning billions of euros of disposals
and acquisitions in coming years.
Chairman and CEO Gerard Mestrallet said Austrian-born
Hartmann, who replaces Isabelle Kocher in the CFO position,
speaks fluent French and will take up her new job in March.
Since Kocher is set to succeed Mestrallet as chief executive
in 2016, when he will become chairman, the latest appointment
also reinforces GDF Suez's pioneering role among French
companies for elevating women to top positions.
Bertelsmann had said in November Hartmann would leave at the
end of January, without giving a reason.
Hartmann had helped oversee the sale of part of
Bertelsmann's stake in broadcaster RTL in 2013, having
joined the media group in 2012 from General Electric Co,
where she was CFO of the conglomerate's Germany unit.
She has also been CFO of GE's European water business and
its healthcare business in Latin America and the United States,
having begun her career at Walt Disney Co in Paris after
completing a doctorate in economics at the University of Vienna.
GDF Suez said it had recruited her via headhunters Egon
Zehnder but didn't say why it saw her as the ideal candidate.
Mestrallet declined comment on the company's outlook this
year, after it in November lowered its forecast for 2014 net
recurring income to between 3.1 billion euros ($3.7 billion) and
3.5 billion.
In 2013 GDF Suez booked a 9.74 billion euros net loss
because of a 15 billion writedown on gas-powered plants.
Mestrallet said utilities are closing gas-fired plants to
match declining demand, but new renewable capacity would
continue to come online, even if many EU countries have reduced
renewables subsidies.
However he said the impact of falling oil prices was
relatively limited. "When there is oil in a gas field, we also
produce oil, so we are mildly impacted (by the oil price fall)
and it does not lead to a depreciation of existing projects."
Mestrallet reiterated GDF Suez would sell 2 to 3 billion
euros worth of assets per year in the next three years and would
reinvest the proceeds in new acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8384 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)