* GDF Suez board meets at 1300 GMT to ink China deal -
* China's CIC to pay over 2 bln euros for business's stake
* GDF Suez finds financial backer for costly projects
* Beijing strengthens hand in Western energy assets
By Marie Maitre
PARIS, Aug 9 GDF Suez's board was set
to approve the French utility's planned alliance with China's
sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday, a board member told Reuters.
China Investment Corp has agreed to pay more than 2
billion euros ($2.8 billion) for a 30 percent stake in GDF
Suez's gas exploration and production unit, two sources close to
the talks told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
Under the memorandum of understanding, China's latest bid to
boost its influence over Western-owned energy assets, CIC will
also help GDF Suez finance expansion plans in power-hungry Asia
and win contracts in China.
The deal was set to be approved by GDF Suez board members at
a meeting at 1300 GMT, the board member said. "I see no reason
why the project would not be approved. The project, as it has
been unveiled and as it will be approved, is a good one for GDF
Suez, both financially and commercially."
GDF Suez was seen announcing the deal on Wednesday morning
when it reports first-half earnings.
The board member indicated the amount CIC will pay would be
"closer to 2 billion (euros)". French financial daily Les Echos
had reported a 2-3 billion euro price.
GDF Suez declined to comment.
CHINA'S ENERGY RACE
China has been scouring the globe to secure access to energy
to fuel its booming economy.
Last month, China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC
agreed to buy struggling oil sands company Opti Canada
, soon after PetroChina failed to agree on
the terms of a $5.6 billion venture with Encana Corp .
The CIC accord, GDF Suez's second large deal in less than a
year after its acquisition of 70 percent of British group
International Power via an asset swap, provoked the ire of
French unions.
"We are selling the crown jewels one after the other," said
CGT representative Jean-Francois Di Giovanni who attended a
workers meeting convened by GDF Suez chief executive Gerard
Mestrallet on Tuesday.
"They are selling part of what was the historical Gaz de
France in order to finance the international expansion. This
will have implications for our staff," Di Giovanni said,
referring to France's state-owned gas group that merged with
Suez in 2008 in a deal initiated by the government.
GDF Suez is now the world's biggest utility with a market
value of $66 billion and annual sales of 85 billion euros.
Its exploration and production business, of which CIC would
become a stakeholder, has, so far, been a marginal business for
GDF Suez, which relies on Algerian, Dutch, Norwegian and Russian
suppliers for the gas it sells.
GDF Suez produced just over 50 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) in 2010 compared with 868 million boe for Total
, the French-based oil and gas major.
Getting fresh cash could accelerate the Paris-based group's
drive to fund capital-intensive projects.
GDF Suez has said it would spend an average 11 billion euros
a year from 2011-13 on gas and power production projects in
emerging countries, where the group expects 80 percent of the
world's new power production capacity to be built over the next
20 years.
($1 = 0.7099 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)