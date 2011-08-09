* GDF Suez board meets at 1300 GMT to ink China deal - source

* China's CIC to pay over 2 bln euros for business's stake

* GDF Suez finds financial backer for costly projects

* Beijing strengthens hand in Western energy assets

By Marie Maitre

PARIS, Aug 9 GDF Suez's board was set to approve the French utility's planned alliance with China's sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday, a board member told Reuters.

China Investment Corp has agreed to pay more than 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) for a 30 percent stake in GDF Suez's gas exploration and production unit, two sources close to the talks told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

Under the memorandum of understanding, China's latest bid to boost its influence over Western-owned energy assets, CIC will also help GDF Suez finance expansion plans in power-hungry Asia and win contracts in China.

The deal was set to be approved by GDF Suez board members at a meeting at 1300 GMT, the board member said. "I see no reason why the project would not be approved. The project, as it has been unveiled and as it will be approved, is a good one for GDF Suez, both financially and commercially."

GDF Suez was seen announcing the deal on Wednesday morning when it reports first-half earnings.

The board member indicated the amount CIC will pay would be "closer to 2 billion (euros)". French financial daily Les Echos had reported a 2-3 billion euro price.

GDF Suez declined to comment.

CHINA'S ENERGY RACE

China has been scouring the globe to secure access to energy to fuel its booming economy.

Last month, China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC agreed to buy struggling oil sands company Opti Canada , soon after PetroChina failed to agree on the terms of a $5.6 billion venture with Encana Corp .

The CIC accord, GDF Suez's second large deal in less than a year after its acquisition of 70 percent of British group International Power via an asset swap, provoked the ire of French unions.

"We are selling the crown jewels one after the other," said CGT representative Jean-Francois Di Giovanni who attended a workers meeting convened by GDF Suez chief executive Gerard Mestrallet on Tuesday.

"They are selling part of what was the historical Gaz de France in order to finance the international expansion. This will have implications for our staff," Di Giovanni said, referring to France's state-owned gas group that merged with Suez in 2008 in a deal initiated by the government.

GDF Suez is now the world's biggest utility with a market value of $66 billion and annual sales of 85 billion euros.

Its exploration and production business, of which CIC would become a stakeholder, has, so far, been a marginal business for GDF Suez, which relies on Algerian, Dutch, Norwegian and Russian suppliers for the gas it sells.

GDF Suez produced just over 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2010 compared with 868 million boe for Total , the French-based oil and gas major.

Getting fresh cash could accelerate the Paris-based group's drive to fund capital-intensive projects.

GDF Suez has said it would spend an average 11 billion euros a year from 2011-13 on gas and power production projects in emerging countries, where the group expects 80 percent of the world's new power production capacity to be built over the next 20 years. ($1 = 0.7099 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)