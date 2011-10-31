PARIS Oct 31 French power and gas company GDF Suez on Monday said it has signed two deals with Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC and state-owned energy company CNOOC in a move to bolster its presence in China and Asia Pacific.

As part of the first deal, CIC will take a 2.3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) minority stake in GDF Suez's exploration & production unit as well as a 10 percent stake in a liquid natural gas plant in the Caribbean.

GDF Suez also signed a liquid natural gas agreement with CNOOC. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Catherine Bremer)