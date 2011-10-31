PARIS Oct 31 French power and gas company GDF
Suez on Monday said it has signed two deals with
Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC and state-owned energy company
CNOOC in a move to bolster its presence in China and Asia
Pacific.
As part of the first deal, CIC will take a 2.3 billion euro
($3.2 billion) minority stake in GDF Suez's exploration &
production unit as well as a 10 percent stake in a liquid
natural gas plant in the Caribbean.
GDF Suez also signed a liquid natural gas agreement with
CNOOC.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
