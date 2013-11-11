OSLO Nov 11 French energy firm GDF Suez has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

The dry well was drilled near Gjoa, the one field it operates off Norway, in production license 153. GDF Suez has a 30-percent stake in that license.

The other partners are Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 30 percent, Germany's Wintershall, the oil arm of chemicals giant BASF, Royal Dutch Shell with 12 percent, Germany RWE Dea with 8 percent and Norway's Statoil with 5 percent.