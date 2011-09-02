- PARIS, Sept 2 GDF Suez does not rule out buying a stake in EDP Energias de Portugal , Portugal's largest company and utility, the French group's chief executive said on Friday.

Portugal's government is preparing to sell all or part of its 25 percent stake in EDP under the terms of the country's 78-billion-euro rescue loan from the EU and IMF that calls for tax hikes, spending cuts and privatisations.

Asked whether GDF Suez could be interested in EDP, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told reporters on the sidelines of a business gathering outside of Paris: "Not for now, but why not?"

Last month China Power International told the Portuguese government it was ready to buy a 20 percent stake in EDP according to a report in the Diario Economico business newspaper.

Portugal has been under pressure to cut spending, particularly in public administration and has promised to come up with detailed cuts by mid-October, when it is also due to present next year's draft budget.

In July EDP posted an 8 percent rise in its first-half net profit, exceeding market expectations, with growth at its Brazilian and wind energy units offsetting weaker demand at home. (Reporting by Mathieu Protard; Writing by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)