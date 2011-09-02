- PARIS, Sept 2 GDF Suez does not
rule out buying a stake in EDP Energias de Portugal ,
Portugal's largest company and utility, the French group's chief
executive said on Friday.
Portugal's government is preparing to sell all or part of
its 25 percent stake in EDP under the terms of the country's
78-billion-euro rescue loan from the EU and IMF that calls for
tax hikes, spending cuts and privatisations.
Asked whether GDF Suez could be interested in EDP, Chief
Executive Gerard Mestrallet told reporters on the sidelines of a
business gathering outside of Paris: "Not for now, but why not?"
Last month China Power International told the
Portuguese government it was ready to buy a 20 percent stake in
EDP according to a report in the Diario Economico business
newspaper.
Portugal has been under pressure to cut spending,
particularly in public administration and has promised to come
up with detailed cuts by mid-October, when it is also due to
present next year's draft budget.
In July EDP posted an 8 percent rise in its first-half net
profit, exceeding market expectations, with growth at its
Brazilian and wind energy units offsetting weaker demand at
home.
