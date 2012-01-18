* GDF Suez CEO says has formed consortium to study bid

* E.ON has decided to sell Open Grid Europe - GDF Suez CEO (Adds details, background)

BERLIN Jan 18 A consortium including French utility GDF Suez is looking at buying German power group E.ON's gas distribution network, which is tipped to fetch about 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

E.ON wants to sell a raft of lower-margin assets following Germany's decision to abandon profitable nuclear power, and grid businesses have become less attractive since the European Union asked companies to separate transmission and marketing and as regulators have borne down on the fees they can charge.

"We have decided to study with a consortium the possibility for our subsidiary GRTgaz ... (to acquire) the gas transport network of E.ON," Gerard Mestrallet told reporters at the annual Handelsblatt energy conference.

He declined to name any other members of the consortium.

A senior banker told Reuters earlier this month E.ON was asking potential bidders for the gas distribution network, operated by its Open Grid Europe unit, to indicate interest by Friday.

At least five consortia are interested in bidding for the assets including infrastructure funds such as Macquarie, GS Infrastructure Partners and Borealis as well as strategic trade buyers, the banker said.

An E.ON spokesman said earlier this month it was known the group planned to sell Open Grid Europe, adding he would not comment on the current state of the process. ($1 = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff)