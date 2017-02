BERLIN Jan 18 French utility GDF Suez has formed a consortium to study the possible acquisition of E.ON's gas pipeline unit Open Grid Europe, the French utility's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to study with a consortium the possibility for our subsidiary GRTgaz ... (to acquire) the gas transport network of E.ON," Gerard Mestrallet told reporters at the daily Handelsblatt's annual energy conference. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff)