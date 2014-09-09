* Antitrust body sets tight deadlines for compliance

* Says GDF might have abused dominant position

* GDF Suez risks ban on offering market prices

* Big fines possible if inquiry reveals wrongdoing (Adds GDF Suez comment, detail on ruling, competitors)

By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Sept 9 France's antitrust watchdog has ordered GDF Suez to give competitors access to part of its customer database and said the utility company might have abused its dominant position in the gas market.

GDF Suez denies the allegation.

Following a complaint by rival energy group Direct Energie , GDF Suez will have to open up its corporate customer database by Nov. 3 and to its household database by Dec. 15, France's competition authority said on Tuesday.

The watchdog will also begin an in-depth investigation into GDF Suez's market practices that will run until late 2015 or early 2016.

If this finds that GDF Suez has abused its dominant position, the watchdog could fine the company as much as 10 percent of its worldwide sales. GDF Suez's 2013 sales were 81.3 billion euros($104.7 billion).

GDF Suez said it was considering its options, including a possible appeal against the watchdog's decision. "GDF Suez firmly denies having made any use of a dominant position," the company said.

France's energy market was liberalised in 2007, giving consumers the option of switching from the former monopoly operator GDF Suez to alternative suppliers. But the competition watchdog said that seven years after liberalisation, the development of alternative gas suppliers was extremely limited.

At the end of 2013, alternative suppliers - not including EDF - had only 5 percent of the household market and 13 percent of the industrial market, despite offering market prices that are up to 15 percent below GDF Suez's regulated tariffs, the competition authority said. This is hampering the competitiveness of French companies and the purchasing power of French households.

Direct Energy's complaint, filed in April, said GDF Suez was using its database of customers on regulated gas tariffs to offer them both gas and electricity at market prices, allowing it to maintain its position in the gas market and win new customers.

GDF Suez offers government-regulated gas tariffs, but also offers market prices like its newer competitors.

The watchdog said Direct Energy had accused GDF Suez of confusing regulated and competitive tariffs.

The competition body said GDF Suez was suspected of having "abused its dominant position on the gas market by using infrastructure dedicated to the regulated market to commercialise competitive offers."

GDF Suez said the French gas market had become very competitive since its opening to industrial customers in 2000 and 2004 and to residential customers in 2007.

The company said that according to energy regulator CRE, alternative suppliers have a 14.7 percent share of all consumption sites and 14.9 percent of annualised consumption volumes. It also said in the non-residential market, alternative suppliers have a 26.2 percent share of all sites and 49.6 percent of volumes. CRE figures include EDF's market share.

Besides Direct Energie, GDF Suez's main competitors are power utility EDF, Italy's Eni and Belgian independent energy retailer Lampiris.

Last year, the competition authority recommended France gradually phase out regulated gas tariffs because they hinder competition and keep prices artificially high. But the government rejected this.

Regulated tariffs for small commercial and industrial firms will be phased out in two stages between January 2015 and January 2016, but France has no plans to do away with regulated tariffs for households.

GDF Suez shares, which are up 13.4 percent year to date, were down 0.9 percent at midday, underperforming the broader market which was down 0.3 percent.

Statement: here (1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)