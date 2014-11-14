PARIS Nov 14 French utility GDF Suez opened a new gas storage facility in Britain on Friday, marking completion of the first stage in a 500 million pound ($784 million) investment to boost the country's security of supply.

Gas stocks in Britain, Europe's biggest gas consumer, were near depletion last winter when a prolonged cold spell boosted demand. However, Britain decided against intervening in the energy market to boost storage capacity, saying that subsidising projects would be too expensive for taxpayers.

The two salt caverns at GDF Suez's Stublach project in Cheshire, northwest England, offer the British gas market 40 million cubic metres (mcm) of storage capacity, the company said on Friday.

A further three caverns will be available by the end of December, lifting capacity to 100 mcm, and the site will eventually have up to 20 caverns with total capacity of 400 mcm.

Britain's gas storage ratio - storage capacity in relation to gas consumption - currently stands at 6 percent, well below the European Union average of 22 percent, GDF Suez said. (1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Goodman)