PARIS Nov 14 French utility GDF Suez
opened a new gas storage facility in Britain on Friday, marking
completion of the first stage in a 500 million pound ($784
million) investment to boost the country's security of supply.
Gas stocks in Britain, Europe's biggest gas consumer, were
near depletion last winter when a prolonged cold spell boosted
demand. However, Britain decided against intervening in the
energy market to boost storage capacity, saying that subsidising
projects would be too expensive for taxpayers.
The two salt caverns at GDF Suez's Stublach project in
Cheshire, northwest England, offer the British gas market 40
million cubic metres (mcm) of storage capacity, the company said
on Friday.
A further three caverns will be available by the end of
December, lifting capacity to 100 mcm, and the site will
eventually have up to 20 caverns with total capacity of 400 mcm.
Britain's gas storage ratio - storage capacity in relation
to gas consumption - currently stands at 6 percent, well below
the European Union average of 22 percent, GDF Suez said.
