PARIS Oct 14 French utility GDF Suez said on Friday it had launched a formal protest against the French government's decision to freeze gas prices for retail customers.

The appeal to the government, which is GDF's largest shareholder, was filed on Thursday, opening a process that usually takes 12-18 months, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its website.

GDF said the price freeze violated a law which gives it the right to raise its rates to offset higher gas prices. If the normal formula used to calculate increases had been used to calculate a price increase on October 1, gas tariffs for private customers would have risen 10 percent, Le Figaro reported.

French energy utilities associaton Anode complained about the rate freeze about a month ago, claiming the price freeze prevented GDF from covering higher raw material prices and impeded fair competition. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Dan Lalor)