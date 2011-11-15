* Will review nuclear strategy in Belgium

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 15 French utility GDF Suez on Tuesday said it will reassess its nuclear strategy in Belgium between now and mid-2012 after Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed to raise a tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.

Belgium plans to raise the levy to 550 million euros ($744 million) as it aims to bring its budget deficit down to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from an estimated 3.6 percent this year.

The decision follows an agreement reached in October to shut down the country's two remaining nuclear power stations, which are owned by GDF Suez, by 2015, with a full nuclear exit planned for 2025.

GDF said the Belgian government it failing to meet its commitments by refusing to extend the lifetime of the two nuclear plants it operates in Belgium and by levying a nuclear tax.

"GDF Suez will contest these measures by all legal means at its disposal," the company said.

The Belgian government agreed in 2009 to extend the lifetime of its two oldest nuclear plants by 10 years to 2025. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Hans-Juergen Peters)