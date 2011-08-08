* GDF Suez has tied up with China's fund for Asian projects

* Deal would see China take 30 pct of GDF's upstream unit

* China's fund would help GDF finance Asia-Pacific expansion

* CIC oversees $300 bln; GDF Suez is world's biggest utility

By Marie Maitre

PARIS/BEIJING, Aug 8 China's sovereign wealth fund is to buy a stake in GDF Suez's gas exploration and production unit and to finance the French utility's expansion in power-thirsty Asia, sources said on Monday.

The multi-billion dollar memorandum of understanding with China Investment Corp (CIC) is the latest bid by the world's biggest utility to boost its presence in faster-growth emerging markets.

"The deal is a very broad one. Its first manifestation will be the entry of CIC in the capital of GDF Suez's exploration and production subsidiary with roughly 30 percent," said one source, confirming the deal was based on the 8-9 billion euro ($11.4-$12.8 billion) value analysts have estimated for the unit.

"In the MOU, the CIC will commit to finance all the GDF Suez projects in the Asia-Pacific region that the fund is interested in or that fit its investment criteria," the same source said, adding projects would range from gas-fired plants and liquefied natural gas developments to energy services.

The deal will be unveiled after GDF Suez's supervisory board approves it in Paris on Tuesday, one of the sources said. A second source, who has been involved in the talks, confirmed the existence of a deal but would not say when it would be announced.

GDF Suez declined to comment. Its shares closed down 2.9 percent at 19.82 euros, in line with other European utilities .

EYES ON EMERGING MARKETS

Last year, GDF Suez purchased 70 percent of Britain's International Power following an asset-swap deal the French group said opened new markets in Asia and Australia.

GDF Suez has said it would spend an average 11 billion euros in 2011-13 on gas and power production projects in emerging countries, where the group expects 80 percent of the world's new power production capacity to be built over the next 20 years.

The agreement is in line with a strategy to swap assets for cash, said Deutsche Bank analyst Bertrand Lecourt. "The deal transforms GDF Suez a little more into a conglomerate," bringing more complexity to the group's shareholding structure.

"But overall if it allows it to get cash coming in while keeping its balance sheet healthy, stabilising dividends and ensuring shareholders get a good return, then it is a positive development," he added.

The MOU excludes China itself, where the $300 billion fund is not allowed to invest, the sources said, adding CIC had pledged to ease GDF Suez's business in China by facilitating its business and banking contacts in the country.

The first source said GDF Suez would be free to seek financing help with other partners should CIC decide not to take part in a given project.

GDF Suez and other energy companies often seek partners for major exploration projects, given the cost. In Australia for instance, GDF Suez is due to make an investment decision analysts have estimated at around $8 billion.

Transforming its exploration and production business into a subsidiary with one or more minority investors will allow GDF Suez to share the heavy investment needed in a business that is not a core one for the French group, one industry observer said.

Exploration and production accounts for a marginal part of GDF Suez's gas supply as the company mainly relies on long-term contracts with key gas producers Algeria, Norway, the Netherlands and Russia. (Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.705 euros)