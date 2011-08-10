* China's CIC to pay 2.3 bln euros for 30 pct unit stake

* CIC to buy GDF's 10 pct in Atlantic LNG for 600 mln euros

* Deal to fund GDF's Asia plans, build China's energy access

* GDF Suez H1 EBITDA up 8 pct, tops analysts forecasts

* GDF Suez shares gain 3.5 pct

* Qualifies 2011 EBITDA target

By Marie Maitre and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Aug 10 GDF Suez and China Investment Corp are in exclusive talks to seal a $4 billion alliance that will help the French utility fund its expansion in booming Asia and offer Beijing access to new energy resources.

The world's biggest utility outlined the details of the partnership, its second large deal in a year after the purchase of 70 percent of International Power, as it unveiled first-half earnings that beat forecasts.

Under the partnership, China's sovereign wealth fund CIC will pay 2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30 percent stake in GDF Suez's exploration and production unit.

CIC will also purchase the French group's 10 percent stake in a natural gas liquefaction plant in Trinidad and Tobago for 600 million euros, a joint statement said.

The fund will also co-finance GDF Suez's projects in Asia and the Pacific, expanding a gas exploration and production business that has represented less than three percent of its sales, and help the utility win deals in the high-growth region.

"The Asia-Pacific is clearly a very promising region for gas operations. It is crucial that a key gas operator like GDF Suez has the means to play an important role in the region," GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told a conference call.

Mestrallet, who has said the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March opens the way for a "golden age" of gas, estimated that Asia accounted for two-thirds of the world's LNG market.

In China alone, three LNG plants are being built, with 14 more planned in coming years. GDF Suez hopes to capitalize on the CIC's local knowledge and network of contact to win power and environmental service deals in the country.

The $400 billion fund and the utility expect to finalise the deal by year-end.

GDF Suez shares climbed 2.75 percent to 20.57 euros by 1053 GMT, outpacing the rest of the European utilities sector , which was up 1.87 percent.

OUTLOOK DOWNGRADE?

GDF Suez's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.2 percent to 8.9 billion euros, beating analysts' expectations. The gain was largely fuelled by the acquisition of International Power.

GDF Suez reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA target of 17-17.5 billion euros , but downgraded it in the view of some analysts by excluding a likely 4 65 million euro shortfall for warmer weather at the start of the year and the potential impact of a risk France might freeze gas tariffs ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

Mestrallet also reaffirmed an EBITDA forecast of 20 billion euros in 2013.

Mestrallet said any slowing of growth in indebted U.S. and Europe as a result of recent market turmoil would be more than offset by strength in emerging countries.

GDF Suez plans to spend an average 11 billion euros a year in 2011-2013 on gas and power production projects in emerging countries, where it expects 80 percent of the world's new power production capacity to be built over the next 20 years.

Getting the backing of China's CIC means GDF Suez will be able to share the funding effort on capital-intensive exploration and production projects. In Australia for instance, GDF Suez is due to make an investment decision for the Bonaparte LNG project, which analysts estimate at around $8 billion.

The deal is a latest bid by China to boost its influence over Western-owned energy assets.

Last month, China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC agreed to buy struggling oil sands company Opti Canada , soon after PetroChina failed to agree on the terms of a $5.6 billion venture with Encana Corp .

(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew Callus) ($1=.7099 Euro)