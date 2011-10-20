OSLO Oct 20 GDF Suez said it had halted production at its Gjoea oil and gas platform in the North Sea due to "irregularities" and that operations would resume shortly.

"It has been down for about 24 hours," Terje Overvik, managing director of GDF Suez Norway, said. "It's a routine stop and we'll be starting up again at any time."

He declined to say just what led to the shutdown and called it an "undramatic" precautionary measure.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate the platform was expected to produce 41,000 barels of oil per day in 2011 and 2.97 billion cubic metres of gas for the year.

GDF Suez is the operator of the field, with a 30-percent interest. Fellow licensees are Statoil with 20 percent, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) with 12 percent, RWE Dea with 8 percent and state-owned Petoro with 30 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)