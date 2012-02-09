PARIS Feb 9 French gas and power utility GDF Suez expects 2012 net recurring income to be at least equal to that of last year and to grow by 2015 due to accelerated development in international markets.

GDF Suez said it expected net recurring income to reach between 3.5 billion and 4 billion euros in 2012, compared with 3.5 billion in 2011, and increase to about 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) by 2015.

"Thanks to a balanced business model, GDF SUEZ achieved all its industrial and financial targets for 2011 in a very challenging environment," Chairman and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the tough economic context and exceptionally warm winter weather.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 percent to 16.5 billion euros ($21.87 billion) as international growth made up for a decline in France, where the group suffered from a government gas tariff freeze. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)