PARIS Nov 15 French utility GDF Suez on Tuesday said it will reassess its entire nuclear strategy in Belgium between now and mid-2012 after Belgian parties seeking to form a government agreed to raise a tax imposed on the nuclear power industry.

Belgium plans to raise the levy to 550 million euros ($750 million) as it aims to bring its budget deficit down to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year from an estimated 3.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)