PARIS Aug 10 GDF Suez GSZ.PA posted higher first-half profits and said it was in exclusive talks to seal an alliance with China's sovereign wealth fund that will help it finance its expansion in the booming Asia-Pacific market.

The world's biggest utility said China Investment Corp [CIC.UL] would pay 2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production unit and invest 600 million euros in GDF Suez's natural gas liquefaction plant in Trinidad and Tobago.

GDF Suez posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 8.9 billion euros for the first six months of 2011, which came above analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Marie Maitre)