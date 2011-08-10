PARIS Aug 10 GDF Suez GSZ.PA posted higher
first-half profits and said it was in exclusive talks to seal an
alliance with China's sovereign wealth fund that will help it
finance its expansion in the booming Asia-Pacific market.
The world's biggest utility said China Investment Corp
[CIC.UL] would pay 2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30
percent stake in its exploration and production unit and invest
600 million euros in GDF Suez's natural gas liquefaction plant
in Trinidad and Tobago.
GDF Suez posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 8.9 billion euros for the first six
months of 2011, which came above analysts' forecasts.
(Reporting by Marie Maitre)