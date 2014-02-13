OSLO Feb 13 The initial public offering of Gaz
Transport & Technigaz (GTT) will be launched imminently, a top
executive at co-owner GDF Suez told Reuters on
Thursday.
"It is a question of days," Jean-Francois Cirelli,
vice-president and chairman of the French power company, said in
an interview on the margins of an oil conference.
GDF Suez owns 40 percent in GTT, which manufactures
cryogenic membranes for tanker ships transporting liquefied
natural gas. France's Total and equity fund Hellman &
Friedman jointly own the remaining 60 percent.
Cirelli declined to give a more precise date for the IPO's
launch but said it would happen "very rapidly". He declined to
say how much a possible valuation for the full company would be.
