* New nuclear strategy to be revealed this summer

* GDF nuclear relies on Belgium, which mulling options

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, June 26 GDF Suez is expected to significantly trim its 47-year old nuclear business now that its only showroom, Belgium, is gradually wrapping up its reliance on the energy form and with nuclear prospects in the French utility's home market dimming.

GDF Suez will reveal its new nuclear strategy this summer after the new Belgian government says in July the pace at which it will cut its reliance on nuclear energy, a source that secured 57 percent of the country's electricity supply in 2011.

Meanwhile, sector specialists say the group is not best-placed to make its mark in the costly and highly regulated sector given limited activity in an industry that suffered a blow when the U.S. shale gas boom and Japan's nuclear disaster led governments worldwide to review energy policies.

"My view is that GDF Suez will continue to manage its power stations in Belgium (until 2025), but that it will choose other energy forms (elsewhere)," said Jean-Marie Chevalier, economics professor, specialised in energy, at the Paris-Dauphine university. "If I were GDF Suez, I would not bet on nuclear."

Credit Suisse estimates that GDF Suez's Belgian reactors represented close to 1.4 billion euros ($1.74 billion) of group core earnings at 16.5 billion in 2011.

Nuclear power took up 10 percent of GDF Suez's total energy production of 465 TWh last year - down from 13 percent in 2010 - and compared with 55 percent in gas and 13 percent of hydropower, as it brought more gas-fired power plants, dams or wind farms on line in Latin America or Asia.

GDF Suez's goal to keep its nuclear power share unchanged in its energy mix until 2030 is being challenged partly by its absence in key nuclear projects, dominated by EDF and Areva, Westinghouse or ZAO Atomstroyexport.

GDF Suez declined to comment on its review ahead of time.

"In nuclear, more than in any other energy type, the question of long-term visibility on the economical and regulatory aspects are an essential component in determining the strategy," a spokesman said.

RENEWABLES AND ABROAD

Ambitions to own and operate new nuclear plants by 2020 and play a role in countries like Brazil and the United States have so far come to nothing. Challenges on GDF Suez's two home fronts, France and Belgium, are making it even harder.

"If you are being challenged on your operating nuclear base, like the German utilities have been, you will try to keep as long as possible your existing nuclear plants and possibly build abroad but if you can't do that, than you give up on nuclear like E.ON and RWE have done," said one sector specialist who declined to be named.

RWE and EON are rethinking their business models with the phasing out of nuclear energy in their German home market, focusing partly on renewable energy and foreign expansion.

GDF Suez's acquisition of International Power along with an alliance with China Investment Corp has put the group in prime position to grow its business in Asia and Latin America where energy needs are booming.

"GDF Suez will clearly focus on emerging markets but rather on gas and renewables than on nuclear," a Paris-based analyst said. "I don't think they will have a strong nuclear strategy."

GDF Suez shares are trading at 11.2 times their estimated earnings per share this year - against 8.5 times that of EDF and RWE's 7.7 times - thanks to its push into emerging markets and away from heavily regulated and mature European markets.

Outside Belgium, GDF Suez's nuclear activities are limited to France where it has a 5 percent stake in an uranium enrichment plant and drawing rights in two nuclear power plants.

GDF Suez's nuclear buck stops with a plan to develop a new nuclear plant in Britain with Nugen joint-venture partner Iberdrola but a final decision will be taken in 2015 as the government's nuclear energy policy is still shaping up.

GDF Suez never got to realise its nuclear ambitions in France. The previous government prevented it from taking part in the construction of the top-notch EPR reactor and the new government is only lukewarm on nuclear energy.

In Belgium, GDF Suez's unit Electrabel runs seven nuclear reactors on two sites called Doel and Tihange.

Already in 2003 Belgium decided to gradually close the reactors by 2025, beginning with the closing in 2015 of its three oldest, but fears of power shortages led it to reach an agreement with GDF Suez to extend their lifespan by ten years to 50 years.

But the government's fall in 2010 meant that the law of 2003 prevails while at the same time, the new cabinet plans to more than double the annual nuclear tax to 550 million euros in 2012.

A Belgian newspaper, without citing sources, wrote on Saturday that junior energy minister Melchior Wathelet would propose closing one or two reactors in 2015 instead of three so as not to endanger the country's energy supply.

It did not comment on the possible duration of the life extension, which the government had suggested could be 1-3 years. GDF Suez has said that only a 10-year extension would be worthwhile given the estimated investment of 1 billion euros.

"The Belgian decision is important for GDF Suez. If you don't operate nuclear plants in your home country, if you don't have an existing nuclear base, you are likely not to be a credible operator or investor in that technology abroad," said Fabien Roques, head of European electricity research at IHS.

GDF Suez has provisioned 2.9 billion euros in its accounts to cover the costs of dismantling the seven reactors, assuming that one part of the dismantling begins in 2015 and then gradually takes place until 2025. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)