Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
PARIS, April 16 French utility GDF SUEZ said Monday that recurring net profit as group share in 2012 should be between 3.7 and 4.2 billion euros ($5.49 billion) while its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would remain unchanged.
GDF Suez said Monday it had agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion). ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Christian Plumb)
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
BAKU, Feb 23 The Southern Gas Corridor will start pumping gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe by 2020, its backers said on Thursday, despite the risk of delays to this option for reducing dependence on Russia.