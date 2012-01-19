(Adds quotes, background)

PARIS Jan 19 GDF Suez will not ask the French government for a gas price increase before July 1, GDF Chief Executive Officer Gerard Mestrallet said on Thursday.

French gas prices for households and businesses rose by 4.4 percent on Jan. 1 after France's highest court in November suspended a government move to freeze gas prices until the presidential election in May 2012.

In a decree published on Dec. 23, the French finance ministry said gas prices would be re-examined by June 30 and that GDF Suez would not be allowed to ask for gas price revisions before then.

French gas prices are usually reviewed every three months, which means prices could have been reviewed on April 1.

"There will be no price hike on April 1," Mestrallet told journalists during a news briefing.

"We know perfectly well what the regime is for the next six months, and then the new formula will apply ... On July 1, we could have a price rise or a price fall," he said.

The new price formula will take more into account spot gas prices, currently more advantageous than long-term gas supply contracts, which are indexed on the price of oil.

French energy regulator CRE said the Dec. 23 decree, which freezes prices until July 2012, disrupted gas markets and businesses.

Russian natural gas producer Gazprom has caved in to requests from several European companies for easier gas supply terms as it seeks to keep its market share in the face of weakening fuel demand due to economic difficulties in Europe.

Russian natural gas producer Gazprom has caved in to requests from several European companies for easier gas supply terms as it seeks to keep its market share in the face of weakening fuel demand due to economic difficulties in Europe.

Many European gas distributors are suffering from long-term gas deals with suppliers such as Gazprom or Norway's Statoil at rates linked to oil prices, while they have to sell gas to customers at lower retail prices linked to the freely traded spot market.