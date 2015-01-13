* GDF to double EU renewables capacity to 16 GW by 2025

* Invests in offshore wind, marine currents, heat pumps (Adds detail on marine energies)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Jan 13 French utility GDF Suez aims to double its power generation capacity from renewable energy in Europe between 2015 and 2025 and will focus in particular on marine energies, the company said on Tuesday.

GDF Suez, along with Spain's Iberdrola and Italy's Enel, is one of the industry leaders in renewable energy investment and has made Europe's energy transition the key plank of its European investment strategy.

In 2009 it had aimed to boost its renewables capacity by 50 percent by 2015, a target it says it will achieve, but now it wants to accelerate its renewables investment drive.

The group operates 17.8 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity worldwide, or 15 percent of its total, of which 7.8 GW is in Europe and 10 GW outside the region. By 2025 it wants to have 16 GW of renewable capacity in Europe.

Deputy Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told reporters GDF Suez would have renewables capacity of 21 GW by the end of 2015 and is accelerating investment in renewables. "Nearly half of the capacity that we are developing is in renewables, which are not marginal but totally central for GDF Suez," she said.

Most existing renewables capacity is in hydropower, which accounts for 51 percent in Europe and 87 percent outside. Wind power accounts for 36 percent in Europe and 11 percent elsewhere.

But the group is also developing new technologies, with a strong focus on marine energies such as fixed and floating offshore wind, marine currents and systems using pumped sea water.

In offshore wind, it won a French tender for 1,000 megawatts in May and it is studying the 250 MW Mermaid project in Belgium, for which it expects an investment decision in 2017.

Last year, it also won a tender for a 5.6 megawatt marine current project offshore Normandy, where it plans to install four Alstom-built underwater turbines by 2017. It is studying a second project west of Brittany.

Bruno Bensasson, head of renewables in Europe, said France's marine current potential is 2 to 3 gigawatts, the equivalent of two or three nuclear plants.

GDF Suez is also working on using sea water for heating or cooling. By summer 2015 it will open such a plant for the 500,000 square metre "Ecocite" project in Marseille.

On the Indian Ocean island of Reunion it has two projects to pump up cold water to provide cooling to buildings. (Editing by Michael Urquhart)