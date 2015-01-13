* GDF to double EU renewables capacity to 16 GW by 2025
* Invests in offshore wind, marine currents, heat pumps
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Jan 13 French utility GDF Suez
aims to double its power generation capacity from renewable
energy in Europe between 2015 and 2025 and will focus in
particular on marine energies, the company said on Tuesday.
GDF Suez, along with Spain's Iberdrola and Italy's
Enel, is one of the industry leaders in renewable
energy investment and has made Europe's energy transition the
key plank of its European investment strategy.
In 2009 it had aimed to boost its renewables capacity by 50
percent by 2015, a target it says it will achieve, but now it
wants to accelerate its renewables investment drive.
The group operates 17.8 gigawatts of renewable energy
capacity worldwide, or 15 percent of its total, of which 7.8 GW
is in Europe and 10 GW outside the region. By 2025 it wants to
have 16 GW of renewable capacity in Europe.
Deputy Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher told reporters GDF
Suez would have renewables capacity of 21 GW by the end of 2015
and is accelerating investment in renewables. "Nearly half of
the capacity that we are developing is in renewables, which are
not marginal but totally central for GDF Suez," she said.
Most existing renewables capacity is in hydropower, which
accounts for 51 percent in Europe and 87 percent outside. Wind
power accounts for 36 percent in Europe and 11 percent
elsewhere.
But the group is also developing new technologies, with a
strong focus on marine energies such as fixed and floating
offshore wind, marine currents and systems using pumped sea
water.
In offshore wind, it won a French tender for 1,000 megawatts
in May and it is studying the 250 MW Mermaid project in Belgium,
for which it expects an investment decision in 2017.
Last year, it also won a tender for a 5.6 megawatt marine
current project offshore Normandy, where it plans to install
four Alstom-built underwater turbines by 2017. It is
studying a second project west of Brittany.
Bruno Bensasson, head of renewables in Europe, said France's
marine current potential is 2 to 3 gigawatts, the equivalent of
two or three nuclear plants.
GDF Suez is also working on using sea water for heating or
cooling. By summer 2015 it will open such a plant for the
500,000 square metre "Ecocite" project in Marseille.
On the Indian Ocean island of Reunion it has two projects to
pump up cold water to provide cooling to buildings.
