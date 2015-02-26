* Investment cut by one billion per year in 2015-16

* Cautious outlook, sees "resilient" net recurring income (adds detail on earnings)

PARIS Feb 26 GDF Suez said it would slash spending and investments this year and next as falling gas and electricity prices eat at its margins.

The French gas and power group said 2014 revenue fell 6.6 percent to 74.7 billion euros ($85 billion) and net recurring income fell 9.4 percent to 3.1 billion euros as unusually hot weather in Europe also weighed on its business.

"Last year was the warmest year in France since 1900," chief executive officer Gerard Mestrallet said on a conference call.

GDF Suez will reduce its investment budget to between 6 and 7 billion euros from between 6 and 8 billion euros this year, a cut of one billion a year in 2015 and 2016 in response to falling oil and gas prices.

The firm estimates cheaper oil and gas will hit its 2015 core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 900 million euros and net recurring income by 350 million. GDF Suez also plans cuts in operating expenses that should boost core earnings by 250 million.

In 2014, core earnings fell 6.7 percent to 12.1 billion. Net income stood at 2.4 billion euros, reversing a 9.6 billion euro loss in 2013, when GDF wrote down 15 billion euros on its gas power plants and gas storage facilities.

Core earnings at GDF's European energy business fell 29 percent (on an organic basis) to 2.02 billion due to the exceptionally hot weather, the partial unavailability of three nuclear units in Belgium, falling power prices and the gas tariff recoup in France booked in 2013.

GDF Suez cut its dividend to one euro per share from 1.5 euros, as announced a year ago, when it said it would pay a minimum of one euro for the 2014-2016 period. Mestrallet confirmed the firm would maintain this policy.

Mestrallet gave a cautious 2015 outlook, saying only he expected a "resilient" net recurring income despite the drop in oil and gas prices. He also forecast a 2015 net recurring income between 3.0 and 3.3 billion euros, provided weather conditions in France are average. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John)