* Investment cut by one billion per year in 2015-16
* Cautious outlook, sees "resilient" net recurring income
PARIS Feb 26 GDF Suez said it would
slash spending and investments this year and next as falling gas
and electricity prices eat at its margins.
The French gas and power group said 2014 revenue fell 6.6
percent to 74.7 billion euros ($85 billion) and net recurring
income fell 9.4 percent to 3.1 billion euros as unusually hot
weather in Europe also weighed on its business.
"Last year was the warmest year in France since 1900," chief
executive officer Gerard Mestrallet said on a conference call.
GDF Suez will reduce its investment budget to between 6 and
7 billion euros from between 6 and 8 billion euros this year, a
cut of one billion a year in 2015 and 2016 in response to
falling oil and gas prices.
The firm estimates cheaper oil and gas will hit its 2015
core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) by 900 million euros and net recurring
income by 350 million. GDF Suez also plans cuts in operating
expenses that should boost core earnings by 250 million.
In 2014, core earnings fell 6.7 percent to 12.1 billion. Net
income stood at 2.4 billion euros, reversing a 9.6 billion euro
loss in 2013, when GDF wrote down 15 billion euros on its gas
power plants and gas storage facilities.
Core earnings at GDF's European energy business fell 29
percent (on an organic basis) to 2.02 billion due to the
exceptionally hot weather, the partial unavailability of three
nuclear units in Belgium, falling power prices and the gas
tariff recoup in France booked in 2013.
GDF Suez cut its dividend to one euro per share from 1.5
euros, as announced a year ago, when it said it would pay a
minimum of one euro for the 2014-2016 period. Mestrallet
confirmed the firm would maintain this policy.
Mestrallet gave a cautious 2015 outlook, saying only he
expected a "resilient" net recurring income despite the drop in
oil and gas prices. He also forecast a 2015 net recurring income
between 3.0 and 3.3 billion euros, provided weather conditions
in France are average.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John)