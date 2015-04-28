(Adds detail on Florange law)

PARIS, April 28 Shareholders of GDF Suez on Tuesday voted to give double voting rights to long-term shareholders, a move that could allow the French government to sell part of its stake and still maintain control.

The board of the French gas and power group - which plans to change its name to "Engie" - had proposed to maintain the principle of one vote per share, but the French state, which owns a third of GDF Suez capital, had previously indicated it would vote against the board's proposal.

The board proposal needed to win a two third majority to pass, but only 39.96 percent of the shareholders present voted for the board proposal.

Under the 2014 Florange law, long-term shareholders in French companies automatically acquire double voting rights unless two thirds of the shareholders vote against that provision at the annual general meeting (AGM).

Shareholders who register their shares acquire double voting rights after two years.

The double voting rights will allow the French state to reduce its stake in GDF Suez.

Under a 2006 law, the state must keep at least one third of the former gas monopoly's capital, but the Florange law specifies the state can temporarily reduce its stake in firms like GDF Suez as long as it goes back to the required minimal capital stake, or the equivalent number of votes, within two years.

Analysts and sources told Reuters late last year that the government was likely to sell a stake of up to 10 percent in GDF Suez as part of a plan to raise between 5 to 10 billion euros ($5.5 to $11 billion) worth of state holdings.

Ministers have said in public that the energy sector could be the first in line for major asset sales.

Several investors are trying to block double voting rights at the AGMs of major French companies.

PhiTrust Active Investors has said it will put a resolution to Orange's May 27 AGM aimed at preventing the introduction of double voting at the telecoms group, in which the French state has a stake of about 25 percent.

In the past weeks, the state has upped its stake in car maker Renault to almost 20 percent from around 15 to make sure it can thwart the opt-out vote from the Florange law at the upcoming April 30 shareholders meeting.

At the shareholders meeting of water firm Veolia last week, half of the shareholders voted in favour keeping the principle of one share one vote but failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)