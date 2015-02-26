* GDF Suez board wants to maintain one share, one vote

* GDF says state will try to get double votes at AGM

* Double vote would allow state to sell half of GDF stock

* Analysts, sources see sale of 10 pct of GDF likely (Adds detail on double voting procedure)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Feb 26 The French state is set to acquire double voting rights in GDF Suez, GDF said on Thursday, a development that will clear the way for the treasury to sell part of its stake in the gas and power group.

At the GDF Suez shareholders meeting on April 28, the board will propose a resolution aimed at maintaining the "one share-one vote" principle that is threatened by the March 29, 2014 "Florange" law which aims to give long-standing shareholders double voting rights.

But the state, GDF Suez's main shareholder with 33.3 percent, had already indicated its intention to vote against the resolution, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told analysts, making the task of getting the two-third majority needed to block double voting rights close to impossible.

"The resolution will probably be rejected, and double voting rights will apply to GDF Suez," Mestrallet said.

Obtaining double voting rights would allow the state to sell up to half of its stake without losing its voting power.

Industry sources told Reuters in December the state may use the procedure to sell a 10 percent stake in GDF and raise around 5 billion euros.

The government announced in October it planned to sell 5 to 10 billion euros worth of state holdings. Ministers have already said the energy sector will be first in line, and a sale of shares in GDF would be less politically sensitive than selling shares in nuclear power utility EDF.

Under a 2006 law, the state must own at least one third of former gas monopoly GDF, and it is already down to that level after selling a 3.1 percent stake for 1.5 billion euros in June.

But the new "Florange" law - named after a closed steel factory and mainly aimed at preventing viable businesses from being closed - gives double voting rights to shareholders who register shares in their name and hold them at least two years.

For GDF, the state does not even have to wait two years, as the law also specifies that where companies like GDF Suez are concerned the state can temporarily own less than the legally required one third of the shares, provided it gets back to that level of share ownership or voting rights within two years. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Andrew Callus)