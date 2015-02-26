* GDF Suez board wants to maintain one share, one vote
* GDF says state will try to get double votes at AGM
* Double vote would allow state to sell half of GDF stock
* Analysts, sources see sale of 10 pct of GDF likely
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Feb 26 The French state is set to acquire
double voting rights in GDF Suez, GDF said on Thursday, a
development that will clear the way for the treasury to sell
part of its stake in the gas and power group.
At the GDF Suez shareholders meeting on April 28,
the board will propose a resolution aimed at maintaining the
"one share-one vote" principle that is threatened by the March
29, 2014 "Florange" law which aims to give long-standing
shareholders double voting rights.
But the state, GDF Suez's main shareholder with 33.3
percent, had already indicated its intention to vote against the
resolution, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told analysts,
making the task of getting the two-third majority needed to
block double voting rights close to impossible.
"The resolution will probably be rejected, and double voting
rights will apply to GDF Suez," Mestrallet said.
Obtaining double voting rights would allow the state to sell
up to half of its stake without losing its voting power.
Industry sources told Reuters in December the state may use
the procedure to sell a 10 percent stake in GDF and raise around
5 billion euros.
The government announced in October it planned to sell 5 to
10 billion euros worth of state holdings. Ministers have already
said the energy sector will be first in line, and a sale of
shares in GDF would be less politically sensitive than selling
shares in nuclear power utility EDF.
Under a 2006 law, the state must own at least one third of
former gas monopoly GDF, and it is already down to that level
after selling a 3.1 percent stake for 1.5 billion euros in June.
But the new "Florange" law - named after a closed steel
factory and mainly aimed at preventing viable businesses from
being closed - gives double voting rights to shareholders who
register shares in their name and hold them at least two years.
For GDF, the state does not even have to wait two years, as
the law also specifies that where companies like GDF Suez are
concerned the state can temporarily own less than the legally
required one third of the shares, provided it gets back to that
level of share ownership or voting rights within two years.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and
Andrew Callus)