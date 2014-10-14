PARIS Oct 14 The nominations committee of French gas and power group GDF Suez has unanimously agreed to propose Chief Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher as chief executive of the group, Le Figaro said on its website.

The committee, which met today, will propose Kocher's appointment to the utility's board, but no date has been set for a board meeting, the newspaper said.

GDF Suez chairman and chief executive Gerard Mestrallet declined to comment on potential successors.

"I have been at the helm of this company for 20 years and I have been preparing my succession for 10 years. I want it to happen with order and continuity," Mestrallet told reporters on Tuesday at a nuclear industry trade show.

French media have written before that Mestrallet has asked the government to split the two functions at the end of his mandate, with a view to appoint Kocher as CEO so he can stay on as chairman.

The French state is GDF Suez's leading shareholder with a 33.6 percent stake.

At the end of April 2012, the company's shareholders renewed Mestrallet's mandate for four years and raised the age limit for the role to 67 from 65. At the end of his current term in April 2016, Mestrallet - born April 1, 1949 - will be 67.

Kocher's appointment would be a blow for GDF Suez's current No. 2, Jean-François Cirelli, who was the head of French state-owned gas company GDF before its merger with Suez in 2008. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Gunna Dickson)