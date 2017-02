OSLO Oct 14 GDF Suez has drilled a dry well in the Barents Sea about 70 kilometres northeast of the Goliat field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

It was the first exploration well in production licence 530, where GDF Suez is the operator with a 30-percent ownership interest.

Other licensees are Rocksource with 20 percent, Front Exploration with 20 percent, North Enrgy with 20 percent and Repsol with 10 percent, according to the directorate.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)