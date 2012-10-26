Oct 26 GD Midea Holding Co Ltd, China's largest home appliance maker by sales, reported the following results for the period from Ju ly t hrough Se ptember ( in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 912 905 Revenue 14,843 19,841 For a full statement on GD Midea's results (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG)