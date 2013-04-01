(Corrects footnote to say the company restated 2011 net profit to 3,709 million yuan, not 2012 net profit) April 1 GD Midea Holding Co Ltd reported the following results for 2012 (in millions of yuan, unless stated otherwise): 2012 2011 Net income 3,477 3,709 Revenue 68,071 93,108 Note: The company restated its 2011 net profit to 3,709 million yuan from 3,699 million yuan. For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom)