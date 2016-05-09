May 9 Golf Digest Online Inc :

* Says the co forms a business and capital alliance with U.S.-based firm GolfTEC Enterprises, LLC which is engaged in operation of franchise stores in U.S. and Canada and golf lesson service business

* Says the co to buy a 8.3 percent stake in GolfTEC Enterprises with price to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VkD5q0

