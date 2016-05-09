UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Golf Digest Online Inc :
* Says the co forms a business and capital alliance with U.S.-based firm GolfTEC Enterprises, LLC which is engaged in operation of franchise stores in U.S. and Canada and golf lesson service business
* Says the co to buy a 8.3 percent stake in GolfTEC Enterprises with price to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VkD5q0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.