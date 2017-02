SHANGHAI Aug 17 China's GD Power Development , a unit of state-owned Guodian Corp, said on Wednesday it would issue 5.5 billion yuan ($862 million) in convertible bonds to fund power projects across the country.

The proceeds of the bonds, which have a period of six years, will be used to fund five hydropower projects and 11 wind power projects, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The issue plan has already been approved by the China Securities Regulation Commission.

The company plans lift its total installed power generation capacity by 23 percent to 60,000 megawatts by 2015, with the proportion coming from renewable energy sources increasing to 41 percent from the current 25.5 percent.

UBS is the lead underwriter for the offering.

Its shares closed at 2.54 yuan on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.383 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)