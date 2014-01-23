By Stephen Eisenhammer
| NEWCASTLE, England
NEWCASTLE, England Jan 23 General Electric's
oil and gas division will start pilot production of 3D printed
metal fuel nozzles for its gas turbines in the second half of
this year, a major step towards using the technology for
mass-manufactured parts in the industry.
Full production of the printed fuel nozzles is expected in
2015, Eric Gebhardt, Chief Technology Officer at GE Oil & Gas
, told Reuters.
The move follows hot on the heels of GE Aviation, which said
last year it would use 3D printing to produce fuel nozzles for
its LEAP jet engine, a high profile decision that for many
sealed the commerciality of the technique.
Oil services firm Halliburton has also used 3D printing to
produce parts used in drilling although not on such a large
scale.
Forms of advanced manufacturing are increasingly vital in
the oil and gas sector as companies move into extreme
environments such as ultra deep-water or the Arctic.
3D printing allows complex shapes to be built up in layers
from particles of plastics or metal, enabling engineers to
realise designs impossible to mass-manufacture before.
GE Oil and Gas, one of GE's fastest growing divisions, is
investing $100 million over the next two years on technology
development with a "significant portion" going on 3D printing,
also known as additive manufacturing. The division has installed
dozens of plastic and metal 3D printers across its businesses.
Fuel nozzles, which feeds combustion in a gas turbine, are
currently made by welding together a number of sub-components, a
process hugely simplified by printing it in one piece.
The other piece of kit that GE Oil and Gas is looking to
produce using 3D printers is electric submersible pumps used to
artificially bring oil to the surface.
"Most of these are about four or five inches in diameter and
then about an inch or two in height. It's the right size to put
into some of the additive manufacturing," Gebhardt said.
RAPID PROTOTYPING
The technology is still mainly used for prototyping, but
even in this seemingly basic use, improvements can be dramatic.
At GE's pipeline inspection plant in Newcastle, where
monitoring robots known as pigs are assembled, the design loop
which once took 12 weeks is now done in 12 hours thanks to an
on-site 3D printer the size of a hotel minibar fridge.
Pigs are custom designed to deal with the particular
pipeline, whether it be hundreds of metres under the sea or full
of corrosive sour gas.
Trial parts can now be printed on location, in plastic, to
see whether they fit and work properly. Only then is the part
ordered, paid for and delivered in the final material.
For senior engineer Dave Bell the printer is one of the
biggest shifts he has seen in his 30 years at the site.
"It's a game changer," he said. "Engineering is all about
compromise and this allows you to trial concepts quickly and
cheaply."
But challenges remain, predominantly around the size that
can be printed and the surface finish produced.
"Now we're going to have to see how large they can get over
time," Gebhardt said. "Will it follow Moore's law where it is
going to double in size every 18 months? That's kind of what
we're seeing right now. But when is it going to reach a natural
inflection point? That's something we have to work through."
For Richard Hague, a professor at Nottingham University and
an expert in additive manufacturing, the size of much of the
equipment used in the oil and gas industry is simply too big.
"It's cost effective if it's small and complicated, but when
it's large and complicated it's much less effective."