PANAMA CITY, April 9 General Electric Co
projects revenue growth in the high single digits for Latin
American in 2015 despite difficulties in major markets such as
Brazil and Venezuela, the company's chief executive for the
region said on Thursday.
"We probably will grow single digits this year in Brazil,
which is a good performance considering this is probably going
to be a difficult year," Reinaldo Garcia told Reuters on the
sidelines of a Latin American business forum.
GE's Latin American revenues grew 7 percent in 2014 as it
has nearly doubled its business in the region from four years
ago.
GE has also nearly doubled the size of its operation in
Brazil over the past four years, but the economy is under
pressure as President Dilma Rousseff has sought austerity
measures to cut Brazil's fiscal deficit and maintain the
country's investment-grade credit rating.
In Venezuela, where GE participates in the oil sector and
electricity generation, the business is likely to remain flat in
2015 after revenues of roughly $600 million in 2014.
"We'll probably do the same, maybe less, than last year,"
Garcia said.
Several speakers at the business forum have commented on
Latin America's lack of infrastructure, which represents an
opportunity for GE and is one reason Garcia maintains a positive
outlook on the region.
"The continent has 600 million people with a growing middle
class, rich in resources, full of infrastructure challenges,"
Garcia said. "We love this continent."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Ken Wills)