Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ROME Dec 21 The Italian government welcomed the acquisition of the aviation unit of aerospace supplier Avio by U.S. giant General Electric, saying on Friday it was a demonstration of Italy's attractiveness to foreign and domestic investors.
GE agreed to buy Avio's aviation division for $4.3 billion from private equity fund Cinven and state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica.
"The operation shows how Italy is becoming a country that is more competitive and more attractive to foreign and Italian investment," Prime Minister Mario Monti's office said in a statement.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.