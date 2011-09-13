* Redemption for $3.3 bln, plus interest

Sept 13 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday it would buy back Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake in the largest U.S. conglomerate, handing back a lifeline it grabbed during the 2008 financial crisis.

The company said in a regulatory filing it would pay $3.3 billion, plus unpaid dividends, to cash in famed U.S. investor Warren Buffett's stake, which paid a 10 percent dividend. The redemption date has been set for Oct. 17.

With the long-awaited move, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt will aim to close one of the most difficult chapters in the company's history, when trouble at its GE Capital finance arm threatened to take down the entire company.