* Redemption for $3.3 bln, plus interest
* Was widely expected for months
Sept 13 General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Tuesday
it would buy back Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred
stake in the largest U.S. conglomerate, handing back a lifeline it
grabbed during the 2008 financial crisis.
The company said in a regulatory filing it would pay $3.3
billion, plus unpaid dividends, to cash in famed U.S. investor
Warren Buffett's stake, which paid a 10 percent dividend. The
redemption date has been set for Oct. 17.
With the long-awaited move, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt
will aim to close one of the most difficult chapters in the
company's history, when trouble at its GE Capital finance arm
threatened to take down the entire company.