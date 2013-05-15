By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK May 15 General Electric Co and
Boeing Co have alerted airlines about a potential problem
with engines on Boeing's long-range 777 jumbo jet that caused
the engines to shut in mid-flight twice this year.
The problem affects about 118 so-called transfer gear boxes
made between September and March. The part, made by Italian
company Avio SpA, are on about 26 in service 777-300ER jets and
another 44 aircraft in production, GE said.
There are more than 1,150 of the GE90-115B engines in
service and the gearbox has been a reliable part for more than
15 years, GE said. The cause of the problem appears to be with
an anomaly in the material that caused gears to separate,
although the exact cause remains unknown, GE said.
The companies told airlines to inspect or replace the
transfer gear boxes produced during the six-month period,
ensuring that at least one engine on the plane has had an
inspection or a replacement made before September.
GE is sending replacement parts to airlines.
The gearbox transfers power from the engine to run fuel
pumps and other vital engine functions, GE said. Failure causes
the engine to shut down.
The incidents in which engines shut down during flight
occurred in February and on May 9, GE said. One of the incidents
occurred on an Air China plane. The other could not immediately
be identified.
In both cases, only one engine shut down, and the
twin-engine 777 is able to continue flight with the remaining
engine.
"You don't have a fire, you don't have an explosion," when
the gearbox fails, said Rick Kennedy, a GE spokesman.
While the cause of the failures remains unknown, the FAA is
expected to make the inspections mandatory through an
Airworthiness Directive. The FAA did not respond to requests for
comment.