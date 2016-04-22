NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. aviation regulator on Friday ordered an urgent fix for General Electric engines on up to 150 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a step to avoid conditions that can cause an engine failure in icy conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was requiring modifications to prevent the fan blades from rubbing against the engine casing, which can cause "damage and a possible in-flight non-restartable power loss of one or both engines." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)