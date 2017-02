SAO PAULO, June 5 General Electric Co said on Tuesday it acquired Brazilian medical equipment manufacturer XPRO as it seeks to expand its presence in Latin America.

Speaking at a press conference in Sao Paulo, GE executives did not disclose the value of the deal, though said it was financed with cash generated from operations.

XPRO manufactures x-ray machines used in cardiology, neurology and therapeutic radiology. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)