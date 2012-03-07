RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 General Electric Co expects its sales growth in resource-rich countries in Latin America and the Middle East to outpace that in China and Asia, which has been a major focus for the largest U.S. conglomerate.

The world's biggest maker of jet engines and electric turbines also confirmed its target for overall corporate profit to rise at a double-digit percentage rate this year, ahead of an investor meeting in Brazil on Wednesday.

The company forecast 20 to 25 percent sales growth in what it calls the "resource rich" regions of Latin America, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, outpacing forecast 10 to 15 percent growth in Asia.