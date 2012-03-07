Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 General Electric Co expects its sales growth in resource-rich countries in Latin America and the Middle East to outpace that in China and Asia, which has been a major focus for the largest U.S. conglomerate.
The world's biggest maker of jet engines and electric turbines also confirmed its target for overall corporate profit to rise at a double-digit percentage rate this year, ahead of an investor meeting in Brazil on Wednesday.
The company forecast 20 to 25 percent sales growth in what it calls the "resource rich" regions of Latin America, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, outpacing forecast 10 to 15 percent growth in Asia. (Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Scott Malone in Boston editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles due to injury hazard
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.