BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
* Ceo says 'there will be an adjustment to the overall purchase price' in alstom deal as a result of modifications
* Ge ceo says can't speak for alstom board but believes they see revised bid as "a good combination of certainty and value."
* Ge ceo says still confident in success of alstom bid
* Ge ceo says 'we had a great constructive dialogue' with unions today on deal
* Ge ceo says june 23 deadline for final decision on bid 'remains intact' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.