Sept 24 General Electric Co said it had reached an agreement with Britain's export credit agency to access export financing of up to $12 billion, allowing the company to create up to 1,000 jobs in the energy sector.

GE said the deal would support orders in a number of international markets including Brazil, Ghana, India and Mozambique.

GE has said it will move some U.S. manufacturing jobs overseas because it can no longer access U.S. Export-Import Bank financing after Congress allowed the agency's charter to lapse in June. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)