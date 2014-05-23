LONDON May 23 GE Capital has provided 80 million pound ($135 million) in financing to help British bakery company Hovis to fund its expansion, the lender said on Friday.

Hovis is owned by The Gores Group and Premier Foods, and is in the process of reinvigorating its brand and developing new products. ($1 = 0.5931 British Pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)