Feb 11 GE Capital Corp, the finance arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co, appointed Isabel Fernandez as chief commercial officer.

In her new role, Fernandez will lead all sales, marketing and product development across the company, which operates in more than 50 countries.

Fernandez will report to Keith Sherin, chairman and CEO of GE Capital. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)