March 9 General Electric Co held
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt's pay essentially flat in 2011, a
year that the largest U.S. conglomerate's profit rose 16 percent
but its shares stagnated.
The world's largest maker of jet engines and electric
turbines paid its 56-year-old CEO total compensation worth $21.6
million last year, up less than 1 percent from 2010, the company
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. The increase was due to a $3.9 million rise in the
book value of his pension; factoring that out his pay declined.
Immelt last year shifted GE's capital allocation focus to
buying back shares -- including the $3 billion preferred stake
the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company had sold Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the financial
crisis -- and raising the dividend in a more direct effort to
address the company's lagging share price.
