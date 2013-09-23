Sept 23 General Electric Co signed a $1.9
billion contract with Algeria to supply turbines for six power
plants, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Under the deal Société Algérienne de Production de
l'Electricité, a unit of Algeria's national electricity and gas
company, Sonelgaz Group, bought 26 heavy duty gas turbines from
GE, the Journal said. ()
The turbines are for six new combined-cycle power plants
that will add 8 gigawatts of power in Algeria by 2017 and aim to
increase the country's generating capacity by 70 percent, the
Journal reported.