Jan 7 U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co
said it signed $157 billion in transactions in 2015 as
part of its efforts to divest most of its finance business, GE
Capital.
The company also said it has closed transactions of $104
billion, more than half of the target set while announcing its
plans to reduce the financing business to less than 10 percent
of its total earnings.
An active sales process is ongoing for the remaining
international businesses while the company continues to close
the previous deals, GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin
said.
GE Capital accounted for 42 percent of the company's profit
in 2014.
