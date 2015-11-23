Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Nov 23 General Electric Co said on Monday it would sell its $5.9 billion worth portfolio of UK home loans to an investment consortium led by Blackstone Group LP, as it exits its UK mortgage business.
GE did not disclose the terms of the deal, which it expects to close in December.
LONDON, April 3 A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.