Feb 10 General Electric Co said on
Friday that its board voted to hold its quarterly dividend
steady at 17 cents.
The largest U.S. conglomerate had raised its payout four
times in 18 months, with the last hike coming in December and
representing a cumulative 70 percent increase from the 10 cent
per share level the company had slashed it to during the
financial crisis.
The rapid pace of increases was intended as a signal that
the company had regained its confidence after its GE Capital
business had been hard hit by the downturn. But Chief Executive
Jeff Immelt has said the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company
eventually intends to return to its historical practice of
raising its dividend once per year.
Analysts, on average, expect a 2-cent-per-share hike to 19
cents in the fourth quarter 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company is also waiting for the Federal Reserve, which
last year became GE Capital's regulator, to give it the go-ahead
to resume paying a share of GE Capital's earnings back to the
parent company in the form of a dividend. Analysts have said
that approval could clear the way for a larger dividend
increase.
GE shares currently have a dividend yield of 3.6 percent,
the fifth-highest in the Dow Jones industrial average,
which has a 2.6 percent average yield.
(Reporting By Scott Malone)