UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say GE Capital plans to pay $6.5 bln to GE, not $11 bln)
May 20 GE Capital Corp's board has approved a plan to pay $6.5 billion in dividends, including a special dividend of $4.5 billion, to parent General Electric Co in 2013.
"This announcement is consistent with our goal to reduce the overall size of GE Capital and for it to return significant cash to GE," GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said in a statement. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.